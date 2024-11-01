ISRO launches India’s first analog space mission in Leh: All about the project to simulate extraterrestrial life

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the country's first analog space mission in Leh, Ladakh, on Friday. The mission was developed by a partnership of the Human Spaceflight Centre, ISRO, AAKA Space Studio, the University of Ladakh, and IIT Delhi. It is also supported by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

ISRO announced the novel initiative while sharing the picture on X.

“India’s first analog space mission kicks off in Leh! A collaborative effort by Human Spaceflight Centre, ISRO, AAKA Space Studio, University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and supported by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, this mission will simulate life in an interplanetary habitat to tackle the challenges of a base station beyond Earth,” ISRO wrote on X.

The mission aims to simulate conditions similar to those on Mars and the Moon while considering Ladakh’s extreme climate and geographical terrain. The mission tries to replicate the challenges that astronauts would face in extreme conditions of celestial bodies.

Ladakh is a cold desert and the climate is a mix of desert and arctic regions. The temperature in the region may range from 3 to 35 °C in summers and −20 to −35 °C in winters. The region experiences heavy snowfall during winter.

According to NASA, analog missions are field tests in locations that are similar to extreme space environments."NASA engineers and scientists work with government agencies, academia, and industry to gather requirements for testing in harsh environments before they are used in space," NASA said.

The mission aims to save time, money and manpower by mimicking a similar environment on Earth before investing in space, it added.

These field tests include new technologies, robotic equipment, vehicles, habitats, communications, power generation, mobility, infrastructure, and storage. Behavioural effects such as isolation and confinement, team dynamics, menu fatigue, and others, are also observed.