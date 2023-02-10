ISRO launches SSLV-D2 rocket with 3 satellites from Sriharikota: Watch video
The three satellites that SSLV-D2 will attempt to launch are ISRO's EOS-07, US-based firm Antaris' Janus-1 and Chennai-based space start up SpaceKidz's AzaadiSAT-2.
The Indian Space Research Organisation has launched the second developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on Friday from its first launch pad Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 9:18 am.
