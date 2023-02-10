ISRO launches SSLV-D2 rocket with 3 satellites from Sriharikota: Watch video

The Indian Space Research Organisation has launched the second developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on Friday from its first launch pad Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 9:18 am.

The three satellites that SSLV-D2 has launched are ISRO's EOS-07, US-based firm Antaris' Janus-1 and Chennai-based space start up SpaceKidz's AzaadiSAT-2.

The SSLV-D2 has put the three satellites into a 450 km circular orbit.

“SSLV-D2/EOS-07 Mission is accomplished successfully. SSLV-D2 placed EOS-07, Janus-1, and AzaadiSAT-2 into their intended orbits," said ISRO.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: ISRO launches Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-SSLV-D2- from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota to put three satellites EOS-07, Janus-1 & AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450 km circular orbit pic.twitter.com/kab5kequYF — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

“Congratulations to all 3 satellite teams for making the satellites as well as placing them in right orbit. We analysed the problems faced in SSLV-D1, identified corrective actions &implemented them at a very fast pace to ensure the vehicle becomes successful this time," said ISRO chief.

The SSLV caters to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to low earth orbits on 'launch-on-demand' basis. It provides low-cost access to space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure, said ISRO.

It is configured with three solid propulsion stages and a velocity terminal module. It is a 34 m tall, 2 m diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 tonnes.

The first test flight of SSLV had ended in partial failure on August 9 last, as the rocket failed to inject its satellite payload in their intended orbits