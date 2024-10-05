Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / ISRO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 103 posts, check eligibility, salary details and more

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 103 posts, check eligibility, salary details and more

Riya R Alex

  • The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications for 103 positions including Medical Officers and Technical Assistants. The deadline is October 9.

ISRO Recruitment 2024

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited interested candidates to apply for 103 jobs. The vacancies include positions such as Medical Officer-SC, Medical Officer-SD, Scientist Engineer-SC, Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Technician-B, Draughtsman-B, and Assistant (Rajhasha or Official Language).

The interested can apply for the roles by visiting the official website of the space agency, isro.gov.in. The last date for submitting the application is October 9. This recruitment process is for various roles based in Bengaluru for ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC).

The listed roles are temporary for now but may continue indefinitely, according to the official notification.

Salary range

For the above-mentioned roles, the salary will range from 21,700 to 2,08,700 in accordance with the job profile.

Selection Process

Interested candidates will have to give a written test, where candidates will be selected for interview in the ratio of 1:5 (minimum10 candidates for a post). Candidates selected after the interview process will called for document verification and medical examination.

Eligibility

Medical Officer -SD : 18 to 35 years.

Medical Officer -SC : 18 to 35 years.

Scientist Engineer -SC: 18 to 30 years.

Technical Assistant: 18 to 35 years.

Scientific Assistant: 18 to 35 years.

Technician -B: 18 to 35 years.

Draughtsman-B: 18 to 35 years.

Assistant (Rajbhasha or Official Language): 18 to 28 years.

According to the official notification, SC and ST candidates have an upper age limit + of 5 years, and OBC candidates have an upper age limit + of 3 Years, where posts are reserved in respective categories.

Application process

1. Go to the official website at https://www.isro.gov.in/CurrentOpportunities.html

Note: Applications received online only will be considered

2. Select the ISRO Recruitment 2024 link on homepage.

3. Fill the application form.

4. Submit the form and the documents required.

5. Download the form and keep a printout with you.

For more information, interested candidates should check the official notification.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.