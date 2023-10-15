ISRO solar mission: Chief S Somnath reveals the time it will take Aditya-L1 spacecraft to reach Lagrange Point 1
ISRO chief says India's first solar mission Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (L1) by mid-January.
Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somnath on October 15 declared that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, India's first solar mission, will reach the Lagrange Point 1 (L1) by mid-January, reported ANI.
