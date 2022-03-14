OPEN APP
Home / News / ISRO successfully tests solid booster stage for new SSLV

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday informed that it successfully carried out the ground testing of the newly developed solid booster stage (SS1) for its new launch vehicle Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Today’s successful testing has given sufficient confidence to proceed with the first developmental flight of SSLV (SSLV-D1). The remaining stages of SSLV (SS2 and SS3) have successfully undergone necessary ground tests and are ready for integration, the space agency said.

