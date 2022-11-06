ISRO's bucket list: Plans to study Sun, return to Mars, lunar mission with Japan

In the Aditya L-1 mission, a 400-kg class satellite carrying the payload will be placed in an orbit around the Sun so that it can continuously view the star from a location known as the Lagrange Point L-1. The orbit, which would be 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, would study coronal heating, solar wind acceleration, the beginning of coronal mass ejections, flares, and near-Earth space weather.

