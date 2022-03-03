The Income Tax Department on Thursday said that it has carried out a search and seizure operations on certain contractors executing contracts of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC, a prominent person and their close associates in Mumbai.

The tax department has found about three dozen properties, including some alleged benami ones, worth ₹130 crore after it recently raided premises of a Shiv Sena Corporator and some BMC contractors in Mumbai, according to a PTI report

Over 35 premises in the maximum city have been covered during the raid, as per a statement released by the Union Finance Ministry. The raids were carried out on 25 February.

"During the search operation, undisclosed cash of ₹2 crore and jewellery of ₹1.5 crore have been seized so far. Further investigations are in progress," the Finance Ministry said.

A number of incriminating documents, loose sheets and digital evidence have been found and seized during the raid. The evidence seized strongly indicates a close nexus between these contractors and the said person.

Particulars of about 3 dozen immovable properties, whose value could be more than ₹130 crore, have also been detected. It includes properties acquired either in their name or their associates or benamidars.

Evidence of their involvement in international hawala transactions and routing of the ill-gotten money to certain foreign jurisdictions have also been recovered.

Loose sheets and excel files with details of unaccounted cash receipts and payments aggregating to several crore have also been found and seized, which have not been recorded in the regular books of account.

"In the case of contractors, the seized documents reveal the modus-operandi adopted by them for large-scale suppression of taxable income by inflating their expenses. For this purpose, the prominent recourse is over-invoicing of sub-contract expenses through a maze of entities and by claiming non-genuine expenses," the Finance Ministry added.

Certain instances show that cash has been taken out from these entities and the same has been utilized for obtaining undue favours for awarding of contracts and also for making unaccounted payments for investments in properties.

The preliminary investigation indicates that these contractors have evaded income to the extent of ₹200 crore on account of the above malpractices, the statement said.

With agency inputs

