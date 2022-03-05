I-T dept raids real estate firms including Gaur Sons in Noida1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2022, 06:41 PM IST
Searches are underway at 28 premises including in Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram
The Income Tax Department is conducting searches at real estate firms including Gaur Sons and at premises of some property brokers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, news agency ANI reported on Saturday
Searches are underway at 28 premises including in Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram. A large number of documents have been seized, the agency reported citing sources.
