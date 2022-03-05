Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I-T dept raids real estate firms including Gaur Sons in Noida

I-T dept raids real estate firms including Gaur Sons in Noida

The income tax department is carrying out search operation on real estate firms in Noida
1 min read . 06:41 PM IST Livemint

  • Searches are underway at 28 premises including in Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram

The Income Tax Department is conducting searches at real estate firms including Gaur Sons and at premises of some property brokers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, news agency ANI reported on Saturday

 Searches are underway at 28 premises including in Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram. A large number of documents have been seized, the agency reported citing sources.

