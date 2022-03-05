I-T dept raids real estate firms including Gaur Sons in Noida

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Income Tax Department is conducting searches at real estate firms including Gaur Sons and at premises of some property brokers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, news agency ANI reported on Saturday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Income Tax Department is conducting searches at real estate firms including Gaur Sons and at premises of some property brokers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, news agency ANI reported on Saturday

Searches are underway at 28 premises including in Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram. A large number of documents have been seized, the agency reported citing sources. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Searches are underway at 28 premises including in Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram. A large number of documents have been seized, the agency reported citing sources. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}