It is no more 'Central Vista': Precinct renamed 'Kartavya Bhawan Area', says Union minister Manohar Lal

The Central Vista redevelopment precinct in New Delhi will henceforth be known as the "Kartavya Bhawan Area" or "Kartavya Bhawan Complex," Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said on Sunday, PTI reported. The minister added that the term "Central Vista" should no longer be used in official references.

Speaking at the foundation day celebrations of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the minister said the revised nomenclature should be reflected across all government documents and communications.

"Until now, we have been repeatedly referring to it as 'Central Vista'. From now on, please call it the 'Kartavya Bhawan Complex' or 'Kartavya Bhawan Area'. The name Central Vista has now been changed. Going forward, it should not be referred to by that name," Manohar Lal said, as quoted by PTI.

New identity for the redeveloped government precinct The minister reportedly said the entire zone, including the existing and upcoming Kartavya Bhawans, Kartavya Marg and future government buildings constructed in the area, will collectively be known as the Kartavya Bhawan Area, under which the Centre plans to build 10 Common Central Secretariat buildings to accommodate various ministries. Three of these buildings have already been completed.

The minister said the newly built structures would become an enduring part of India's history, much like the iconic government buildings constructed in the national capital about a century ago.

According to PTI, Manohar Lal said future generations would remember those involved in creating the new government complex, just as people today remember those who built Delhi's historic administrative buildings.

"A nation's capital is not built repeatedly in quick succession. Just as we remember those who built the iconic buildings a 100 years ago, generations will remember those who built these Kartavya Bhawans. That is our good fortune," he said.

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Renaming follows broader effort to replace colonial-era names According to PTI, the latest move follows the government's earlier decision to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the renamed ceremonial boulevard stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.