It Might Not Be Quitting Time Yet for the Fed’s Rate Hawks

The decline in quits suggests the job market might be closer to the point where it is cool enough for the Fed than what job openings suggest. If that is right, then the Fed might not feel compelled to raise rates again. But in some sectors, quits rates are still quite high compared with before the pandemic. In the leisure and hospitality sector, for example, it stood at 5% in June, which compared with a 2019 average of 4.6%, while in private education and health services it was 2.3% versus 2019’s 1.9%. Both of those are “high-touch" sectors that experienced steep job declines when the pandemic hit, with employers later struggling to hire workers back.