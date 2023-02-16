It's BJP's culture to attack, kill and assassinate: Siddaramaiah on K'taka minister's comments
- Earlier in his statement, Karnataka Minister C N Ashwath Narayan while commenting on Tipu Sultan, referred Siddaramaiah as Tipu's son and asked people to 'knocked out and sent off' the Congress leader.
Former Karnataka CM and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on 16 February hit out state minister C N Ashwath Narayan for trying to 'instigate' people to kill him.
