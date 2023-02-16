Former Karnataka CM and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on 16 February hit out state minister C N Ashwath Narayan for trying to 'instigate' people to kill him.

Siddaramaiah urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to immediately initiate action against Narayan by sacking him from the cabinet.

"What does 'finish off Siddaramaiah' mean? A minister who is supposed to protect the people, Mr Ashwathnarayan said this right? What will PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah say now? It's BJP's culture to attack, kill and assassinate," Siddaramaiah said while speaking to the media.

ALSO READ: ‘Tipu vs Savarkar’ campaign continues: Karnataka BJP chief launches attack against ‘Tipu Sultan’s children’

"They're the ones who killed Mahatma Gandhi. Ashwathnarayan said what RSS instructed him to say. I demand that Governor should dismiss the minister from the cabinet. I'll not file a complaint, police themselves should register a case against the minister," the former CM added.

Earlier, C N Ashwath Narayan, in his remarks in Mandya, had said, "Tipu's son Siddaramaiah will come.... Do you want Tipu or Savarkar? Where should we send Tipu Sultan? What did Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda do? In the same way he should be knocked out and sent off."

Though Narayan claimed his statement was not personally directed at Siddaramaiah and in case the Congress legislature party leader is hurt, he will express regret.

Apart from this, the state minister clarified that he only meant defeating electorally and not causing any physical harm, as being misinterpreted.

However, reacting urging Bommai to immediately sack Narayan from the cabinet, Siddaramaiah said, "If no action is taken, it only means that BJP is in agreement with the appeal or they think Ashwath Narayan has become 'Mentally Unstable'."

To this Narayan said, "People will not accept such things. He (Siddaramaiah) is the one who compared the Chief Minister to a puppy, called state BJP President a joker, Prime Minister Modi as narahanthaka (mass murderer)… I have never tried to divide the society like him in the name of religion and caste. I only meant defeating him in the election through votes and not personal comment or causing any harm to him physically."

Siddaramaiah also sought the Governor to dismiss him from the cabinet.

With agency inputs.