‘It saved my life’, claims woman after Apple Watch detects heart blockage

In yet another episode of Apple Watch’s life saving feature, a woman is crediting the device for saving her life. The Watch’s ECG app recently discovered a previously undiagnosed heart condition. According to a report by Apple Insider, Elain Thompson suffered seizures in 2018. Her daughter recommended her to wear an Apple Watch to monitor her health as part of the post-diagnosis treatment.
Apple introduced the electrocardiogram (ECG) app with the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018. It can detect signs of atrial fibrillation and irregular heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots in the heart.
Apple Watch’s ECG app recently detected Thompson's irregular heart rhythm, and alerted her about the same. She then consulted the cardiologist, who fitted with a heart monitor for a week. The monitor eventually diagnosed Thompson with a heart blockage and installed a pacemaker to help with her condition.
Thompson credits Apple Watch for detecting her heart condition. "It saved my life. If I hadn't had the alert I wouldn't have brought it up with the doctor. Now I wear the Apple Watch all the time," she told The Independent.
"It was so scary knowing I could have died. I flatlined for 19 seconds. I might not have woken up," she added.
Earlier this month, Apple Watch 8 Series reportedly saved a man’s life in the US after his car crashed into a pole and emergency medical aid reached him within five minutes. A resident of Indianapolis, Nolan Abell crashed his car into a telephone pole after he had lost control of his car and met with a severe accident. Abell was so badly injured that he could not dial for help. Surprisingly, within a few seconds of his car crash, Abell could sense his Apple Watch 8 blinking and heard a voice asking if he was alright.
According to Abell, he had no plans to buy the Apple Watch 8 Series. He had purchased the smartwatch a week before his accident as an impulsive decision.
