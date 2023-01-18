‘It saved my life’, claims woman after Apple Watch detects heart blockage

Earlier this month, Apple Watch 8 Series reportedly saved a man’s life in the US after his car crashed into a pole and emergency medical aid reached him within five minutes. A resident of Indianapolis, Nolan Abell crashed his car into a telephone pole after he had lost control of his car and met with a severe accident. Abell was so badly injured that he could not dial for help. Surprisingly, within a few seconds of his car crash, Abell could sense his Apple Watch 8 blinking and heard a voice asking if he was alright.

