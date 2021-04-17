OPEN APP
Home >News >Italy gives timetable for easing COVID-19 restrictions

Italy gives timetable for easing COVID-19 restrictions

FILE PHOTO: People sit at a cafe on the final day of open restaurants and bars before tighter coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are enforced, in Rome, Italy, (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: People sit at a cafe on the final day of open restaurants and bars before tighter coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are enforced, in Rome, Italy, (REUTERS)
 2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2021, 12:47 AM IST Reuters

  • Restrictions on business and movement have been in place for most of this year in Italy, which has the seventh highest death toll in the world
  • Current restrictions were set to expire at the start of May, and no decision had been taken on how to replace them

Italy will ease coronavirus curbs in many areas from April 26, the government said on Friday, warning caution was still needed to avoid any reversals in the reopening of many long-shuttered activities.

Restrictions on business and movement have been in place for most of this year in Italy, which has the seventh highest death toll in the world and still reports hundreds of fatalities every day.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Current restrictions were set to expire at the start of May, and no decision had been taken on how to replace them.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi set out a broad timetable for reopening after pressure from parties in his national unity administration, particularly the rightist League.

"The government is taking a reasonable risk based on data that is improving, although not dramatically," Draghi told a news conference.

Last month, with cases and hospitalisations rising, Italy paused the four-tier, colour-coded system it uses to calibrate the restrictions in place in its 20 regions and enforced the tougher red or orange zones nationwide.

From April 26, the more lenient yellow and white zones will be reinstated where infection levels are low. In these areas restaurants and bars will be able to serve clients at outside tables and cinemas and theatres will reopen with attendance limits.

"Our idea is to allow open-air swimming pools from May 15 and restart some gym activities on June 1," Health Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Premium Premium

Moderna expects vaccine shipments to Britain, Canada to be delayed

1 min read . 16 Apr 2021
COVID-19 patients rest inside an isolation wardPremium Premium

No shortage of hospital beds, more Remdesivir in 2-3 days: Noida DM

2 min read . 16 Apr 2021
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra.Premium Premium

ICMR asks states to share data of genome sequencing of SARS CoV2 virus

3 min read . 16 Apr 2021
New Delhi, India - April 16, 2021: People shopping for vegetables and groceries hours before a night curfew, leading into a weekend curfew from tomorrow takes effect to check the spread of Covid-19, at Karol Bagh in New Delhi, India, on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)Premium Premium

Delhi, Maharastra see highest-ever one-day Covid spike since beginning of pandemic: 10 updates

1 min read . 16 Apr 2021

Currently, three regions are red and 17 are orange, with severe restrictions on business and movement. With the number of new cases gradually declining, many of these hope to become yellow when the colour zone is reinstated.

Draghi said it would be crucial that people strictly respected social distancing rules and wore face masks to move forward with the reopenings.

"This is based on a premise, that people and institutions observe the rules so that this reasonable risk is successful," he said.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Alison Williams)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout