Italy PM Giorgia Meloni applauds PM Modi calls him the ‘most loved leader’ of world
During her first official visit to India, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni showed full support to India's G20 Presidency and called PM Modi as the ‘most loved leader’ in the world. She also praised India's stance on Russia-Ukraine crisis
During her first visit to India, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he is the "most loved leader around the world." The high approval rating of the Prime Minister Modi has made him the most praised leader across the world, said Giorgia Meloni during her address at the Raisina Dialogue on Thursday.
