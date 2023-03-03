During her first visit to India, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he is the "most loved leader around the world." The high approval rating of the Prime Minister Modi has made him the most praised leader across the world, said Giorgia Meloni during her address at the Raisina Dialogue on Thursday.

Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Observer Researcher Foundation, Raisina Dialogue is one of the flagship conferences of India focused on geopolitics geo-strategy.

"The approval rating that Prime Minister Modi has reached, he is the most loved one of all (leaders) around the world. This is really proven that he has been a major leader and congratulations for that," said Giorgia Meloni in the inauguration session of the conference.

Before attending the Raisina Dialogue, the two leaders held bilateral talks and also announced to take India-Italy partnership to strategic partnership level. Following are the key points discussed between the two leaders.

Key points of discussed between PM Modi and Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni

-Enhancement of ties between India and Italy in terms of strategic partnership.

-The choice of India for the Italy PM's first visit in Asia is the testimony of strengthening ties between India and Italy.

-PM Meloni praised PM Modi's leadership on regional and global matters.

-The two nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Defence cooperation. Other areas of importance like military exercise, maritime cooperation, space and cyber cooperation, etc were also discussed in the meeting.

-India and Italy also discussed about the need of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief efforts and exercises to be held in both nations to prepare for any problem in future.

-In terms of economic cooperation, the two Prime Ministers focused on bilateral trade volumes between the two nations. India and Italy enjoyed a bilateral trade of 15 billion dollars last year. PM Modi also encouraged his counterpart in investing in India.

-Other key issues related to design, innovation and manufacturing, supply chain resilience, broader segment of economic cooperation, etc, were also discussed by the two nations.

-The meeting also saw discussion on international issue. Italian PM extended her support to India's G20 presidency and supported India's stance on Russia-Ukraine crisis and expressed concerns on the global impact of the crisis.

