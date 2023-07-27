comScore
OPEN IN APP
Business News/ News / ITR filing 2023: Avoid these eight mistakes

ITR filing 2023: Avoid these eight mistakes

9 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 10:57 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

If you plan to file your tax return on your own, i... more

Not verifying Form 26AS and AIS: Ensure to check your Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) on the tax portal. Verify that all your income, TDS, and TCS payments are correctly mentioned. 
1/9Not verifying Form 26AS and AIS: Ensure to check your Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) on the tax portal. Verify that all your income, TDS, and TCS payments are correctly mentioned. 
Not including ‘other income’ from interest, dividends, and capital gains: Don't overlook reporting income from sources like interest, dividends, and capital gains on stocks and funds. These incomes are listed in the AIS, so they are visible to the tax department. 
2/9Not including ‘other income’ from interest, dividends, and capital gains: Don't overlook reporting income from sources like interest, dividends, and capital gains on stocks and funds. These incomes are listed in the AIS, so they are visible to the tax department. 
Not including capital gains and losses: Calculating capital gains doesn't require complex paperwork. Obtain a capital gains statement from your broker or mutual fund clearing house.  (Photo via Pixabay)
3/9Not including capital gains and losses: Calculating capital gains doesn't require complex paperwork. Obtain a capital gains statement from your broker or mutual fund clearing house.  (Photo via Pixabay)
Missing exemptions: Be aware of the exemptions available to you. For instance, savings bank interest of up to Rs. 10,000 is exempt under Section 80TTA, and senior citizens can get a higher exemption of Rs. 50,000 under Section 80TTB.  (iStock)
4/9Missing exemptions: Be aware of the exemptions available to you. For instance, savings bank interest of up to Rs. 10,000 is exempt under Section 80TTA, and senior citizens can get a higher exemption of Rs. 50,000 under Section 80TTB.  (iStock)
Not reporting foreign income and assets: Report all foreign assets in your tax return, including shares of overseas companies, income from foreign companies, and funds in foreign bank accounts. 
5/9Not reporting foreign income and assets: Report all foreign assets in your tax return, including shares of overseas companies, income from foreign companies, and funds in foreign bank accounts. 
Not reporting losses: If you have incurred losses from investments (funds, stocks, F&O), make sure to report them in your tax return. You can set off these losses against other gains and carry them forward for up to eight financial years. 
6/9Not reporting losses: If you have incurred losses from investments (funds, stocks, F&O), make sure to report them in your tax return. You can set off these losses against other gains and carry them forward for up to eight financial years. 
Missing deductible expenses: Claim eligible tax deductions for expenses like preventive health checkups (up to Rs. 5,000 under Section 80D), medical expenses for senior citizens, and certain illnesses and disabilities. 
7/9Missing deductible expenses: Claim eligible tax deductions for expenses like preventive health checkups (up to Rs. 5,000 under Section 80D), medical expenses for senior citizens, and certain illnesses and disabilities. 
Clubbing of investments done in the name of a spouse or child below 18 years: Remember that income from investments in the name of a child below 18 years is clubbed with that of the parent. Similarly, income from money gifted to a spouse is also to be clubbed with the giver's income. 
8/9Clubbing of investments done in the name of a spouse or child below 18 years: Remember that income from investments in the name of a child below 18 years is clubbed with that of the parent. Similarly, income from money gifted to a spouse is also to be clubbed with the giver's income. 
Don't miss the deadline of 31 July
9/9Don't miss the deadline of 31 July
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout