ITR filing 2023: Avoid these eight mistakes

9 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 10:57 AM IST

If you plan to file your tax return on your own, it's essential to have a clear understanding of tax rules and avoid common mistakes that could lead to notices from the tax department. Here are eight ITR filing mistakes you should avoid.

1/9Not verifying Form 26AS and AIS: Ensure to check your Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) on the tax portal. Verify that all your income, TDS, and TCS payments are correctly mentioned.

2/9Not including ‘other income’ from interest, dividends, and capital gains: Don't overlook reporting income from sources like interest, dividends, and capital gains on stocks and funds. These incomes are listed in the AIS, so they are visible to the tax department.

3/9Not including capital gains and losses: Calculating capital gains doesn't require complex paperwork. Obtain a capital gains statement from your broker or mutual fund clearing house.

4/9Missing exemptions: Be aware of the exemptions available to you. For instance, savings bank interest of up to Rs. 10,000 is exempt under Section 80TTA, and senior citizens can get a higher exemption of Rs. 50,000 under Section 80TTB.

5/9Not reporting foreign income and assets: Report all foreign assets in your tax return, including shares of overseas companies, income from foreign companies, and funds in foreign bank accounts.

6/9Not reporting losses: If you have incurred losses from investments (funds, stocks, F&O), make sure to report them in your tax return. You can set off these losses against other gains and carry them forward for up to eight financial years.

7/9Missing deductible expenses: Claim eligible tax deductions for expenses like preventive health checkups (up to Rs. 5,000 under Section 80D), medical expenses for senior citizens, and certain illnesses and disabilities.

8/9Clubbing of investments done in the name of a spouse or child below 18 years: Remember that income from investments in the name of a child below 18 years is clubbed with that of the parent. Similarly, income from money gifted to a spouse is also to be clubbed with the giver's income.