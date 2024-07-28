ITR filing 2024: ’More than 5 crore ITRs filed so far, partner with Infosys for better services,’ says Tax Department

ITR filing 2024: Income Tax Department on Saturday said that more than 5 crore income tax returns have been filed in this year so far

Published28 Jul 2024, 11:30 AM IST
The number of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed in 2024 has increased by 8%
The number of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed in 2024 has increased by 8%

The number of income tax returns (ITRs) filed in assessment year (AY) 2024-25 has increased by 8 per cent to five crore so far, said the Income Tax Department in a statement on Saturday. The IT department has tied up with tech major Infosys to deal with frequent glitches and other technical issues faced on the IT website during e-filing peak period.

In the social media post, the IT department mentioned its partnership with Infosys to ensure hassle-free operation of e-filing experience. The IT department's technology partner, Infosys, has been tasked to manage the operations of the e-filing portal to ensure uninterrupted services, said the IT Department in its post.

“More than 5 crore ITRs for AY 2024-25 have already been received on the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal by July 26th, 2024. This is 8% more than the ITRs filed in the preceding year. Over 28 lakh ITRs were received on July 26th itself. @Infosys is the technology partner of ITD for operating the e-filing portal,” read a social media post by the IT department.

ITR filing deadline

Amid updates of the growing number of ITRs filed this year, there are few chances of the Income Tax Department extending the last date of filing ITRs, July 31.

As of July 22, more than 4 crore ITRs have been already filed. Not only this, more than 28 lakh people filed their ITRs on July 26, according to IT department. Hence, a deadline extension for filing ITRs is unlikely this time.

Despite partnering with the tech giant Infosys for uninterrupted service during e-filing, there have been reports of glitches while filing ITRs on the Income Tax website. Many taxpayers complained of difficulties logging into their accounts at the Income Tax department. Most of the users faced problems in logging in, slow response of the website, and other problems related to document upload, Aadhaar-based OTP verification, etc.

First Published:28 Jul 2024, 11:30 AM IST
