ITR filing last date for FY 2019-20: How much additional tax do you need to pay?

ITR filing last date for FY 2019-20: The deadline to file an updated income tax return (ITR-U) for FY 2019-20 is 31 March 2023. The Finance Act of 2022 introduced the concept of updated returns to allow a longer duration for an assessee to file the return of income. Taxpayers who have missed reporting any income can file an ITR-U. “In the Union Budget 2022, the government introduced the ITR U form for updating income tax returns. The ITR-U form is a rescue for those who have not filed their ITR or made inaccurate and false entries while filing their income tax returns. For instance, for FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21), an updated return can be filed by 31 March 2023," said Abhishek Soni, Co-founder & CEO of Tax2win.

