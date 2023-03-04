‘It's inspiring’: Bill Gates meets PM Modi, praises India's progress in different sectors2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 07:22 PM IST
- Bill Gates commended India's progress in health, development and climate sectors, saying the development shows what is possible when the investment is made in innovation
Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his trip to India and praised India on the country’s progress in different sectors. Bill Gates also commended the progress India has made in different sectors such as health, development and climate, saying the development shows what is possible when the investment is made in innovation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×