It’s not a sneaker. It’s not a loafer. It’s a ‘snoafer.’

Shoes like the LunarGrand always seemed to be shy about their sneakery side. Their whole intent was that you could wear them to the office and maybe fool your boss into thinking they were just a pair of Allen Edmonds. But the 1906L could never be mistaken for anything other than the bizarre mutt it is. It wears its sneaker and loafer DNA in equal, ostentatious measure, resulting in one strange, yet compelling, shoe.