It's Shashi Tharoor vs Ashok Gehlot in Congress Presidential race

Amid days of speculation on Shashi Tharoor’s candidature in the Congress Presidential election, it is now confirmed. Shashi Tharoor will contest the election to be the next Congress President as Sonia Gandhi approved his candidature after he reached out to her in a meeting today, citing he can make internal democracy stronger, according to sources quoted by ANI. Apart from Shashi Tharoor, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot would reportedly be filing his nomination to contest for the top Congress post on 26 September.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}