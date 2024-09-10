Ivy Feeder Boasting Presidential Alumni Preps $54 Million Bonds

Phillips Academy Andover, a top prep school that counts two former US presidents among its alumni, is tapping the municipal bond market to pay off existing debt.

Bloomberg
Published10 Sep 2024, 01:48 AM IST
Ivy Feeder Boasting Presidential Alumni Preps $54 Million Bonds
Ivy Feeder Boasting Presidential Alumni Preps $54 Million Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- Phillips Academy Andover, a top prep school that counts two former US presidents among its alumni, is tapping the municipal bond market to pay off existing debt.

Andover is slated to issue $53.7 million of bonds through the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency on Thursday, preliminary documents show. Proceeds of the offering will be used for refinancing and terminating an interest-rate swap, as well as paying for issuance costs, according to the prospectus. 

The alma mater of both Presidents George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush, Andover joins a smattering of private schools that have come to the state and local debt market of late. Earlier this summer, St. Ignatius College Preparatory sold muni bonds in California to revamp its campus, while Massachusetts’ the Wheeler School raised debt in April. 

Private schools aren’t frequent issuers in the muni market. But more top-tier institutions have been testing the waters as they look to expand their campuses and refinance debt as college admissions anxiety drives more applicants to elite feeder schools. Andover has top-tier credit ratings from both Moody’s Ratings and S&P Global Ratings, bolstering an endowment over $1 billion — more than many colleges. 

“The rating reflects our view of Andover’s extremely strong enterprise risk profile with an excellent market position and longstanding reputation as one of the nation’s oldest boarding schools,” wrote Amber Schafer, a credit analyst at S&P.

School officials declined to comment on the upcoming offering.

Parents that can swing Andover’s $74,000 boarding school tuition are expecting to give their high schooler a leg up on entry to the top US colleges and universities. Some 45% of students receive some form of financial aid, according to Andover’s website.

As one of the most elite prep schools school in the US, Andover was established in 1778 and touts an average class size of just 13 students. In addition to two former presidents, its alumni include novelist Julia Alvarez, artist Frank Stella as well as Wall Street elite like financier Oscar Tang and private equity billionaire Teddy Forstmann.

The selective school admitted just 13% of applicants for its fall 2024 class and nearly 75% of the 1,167 students enrolled will board on its 500-acre campus, according to bond documents. 

The school’s endowment was valued at about $1.4 billion at the end of June. In fiscal 2024, the school reported $76.3 million in operating revenue — excluding its endowment draw — and $135.9 million in expenses, which was an increase from $125.6 million the year before. The school attributed the jump in expenses to unplanned costs to repair damage from severe weather and inflation. 

--With assistance from Sam Hall.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 01:48 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIvy Feeder Boasting Presidential Alumni Preps $54 Million Bonds

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.40
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.22%)

    Bharat Electronics

    281.55
    03:47 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-0.74%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    298.95
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -9.95 (-3.22%)

    State Bank Of India

    784.30
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,204.15
    03:50 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    96.5 (8.71%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,030.40
    03:55 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    78.5 (8.25%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,078.90
    03:46 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    53.35 (5.2%)

    General Insurance Corporation Of India

    403.65
    03:57 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    19.9 (5.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue