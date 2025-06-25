IWAI takes key decisions related to inland waterways; approves DPR for ship repair facility at Patna

New Delhi: The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Wednesday took several key decisions related to the inland waterways transport (IWT) sector, including setting up three tourist jetties and a Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) in Assam, and setting up the Indian Waterway Congress on the lines of the Indian Road Congress to identify and adopt best global practices in the waterways sector.

It also entrusted NTCPWC (National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts), IIT Madras, with preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the upcoming ship repair facility at Patna in Bihar.

The decisions were taken at the IWAI board meeting held in Delhi.

For IWT development in the North East, the IWAI Board approved the proposal to set up three tourist jetties in Silghat, Bishwanath Ghat, and Guijan and one tourist-cum-cargo jetty in Neamati in Assam. These jetties will help address the growing demand for cargo and passenger movement by providing improved infrastructure and services in the region.

It will offer better connectivity with regional and national tourist circuits through inland waterways and help stimulate economic growth through trade and tourism-related activities throughout the North Eastern Region, a ministry of ports, shipping and waterways statement said.

Further, the IWAI Board approved the proposal for the development of the Regional Centre of Excellence in Bogibeel, Assam. With a training capacity of 5,396 participants, the proposed centre will serve as a dedicated hub for training, research, and capacity building in the IWT sector. It will address the acute shortage of skilled manpower in the northeast by offering certified training programmes aligned with the Inland Vessels Act, 2021.

To further enhance the IWT infrastructure in the North East, the board also approved a proposal to develop 2,154 sq mtr land in Fancy Bazar, Guwahati, through Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd (IPRCL).

The IWAI Board also commissioned DPR for the Patna Ship Repair facility. Minister of ports, shipping, and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, announced the setting up of this new facility at Patna on National Waterway-1 at last week’s consultation workshop in Bihar.

Besides, the board approved an extended port gate system that will be developed by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port at Balagarh in West Bengal.

The board also decided to set up the Indian Waterway Congress to identify and adopt best global practices in the waterways sector, promote standardisation, and deploy cutting-edge technologies for sustainable growth in the IWT sector.

In addition, the board also approved the cadre review report for the National Institute of Smart Government to restructure IWAI, which will prepare IWAI to meet the growing challenges of the IWT sector and achieve the targets for enhancing cargo and cruise tourism.

IWAI is presently working to increase the capacity of NW-2, NW-3, and NW-16 by developing IWT terminals, fairways through end-to-end dredging contracts, navigational aids like night navigation facilities, and navigational locks, among other things.