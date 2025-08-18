TikTok star Izzy Darnell drops Alabama rush, says she 'didn’t need one'

Izzy Darnell is not pledging a sorority at Alabama. The TikTok creator, who spent two weeks documenting rush at the school, revealed over the weekend that she pulled out of the process right before Bid Day. According to People, in a beachside TikTok filmed far from campus, she ripped up a mock Bid Day card with her name on it.

The video confirmed what many suspected: the younger sister of “Queen of Sorority Rush” Kylan Darnell wasn’t going to follow her sister’s path into Zeta Tau Alpha or any other house.

Her decision came as a surprise to fans who had been waiting to see if she would accept a bid, especially from Zeta, where Kylan is now a senior member.

“If they don’t want all of me…” In a follow-up post, Izzy set the record straight. “Okay, so I’ve gotten so many questions about Rush and what happened, so this is the one time I’m going to talk about it. Don’t ask me again,” she told her 1 million-plus followers.

She explained she went in fully intending to rush, but quickly realized the rules around influencers had changed. One TikToker had filmed her rush experience the year before, Izzy said, and “ruined it for the rest of us that do social media.”

“I went in with the mindset that, ‘If they don’t want all of me, then they are not getting any of me,’” she said.

Rumors swirled that Zeta dropped her, but Izzy shut that down. She revealed she ranked Zeta near the bottom on purpose. “I put Zeta as my bottom three because I want to be Izzy, I don’t want to be Kylan,” she explained, even showing a screenshot of her ranking list that placed Delta Gamma first and Zeta fifth.

Family weighs in The bigger issue, Izzy said, was that she never truly wanted a sorority. “The main reason why I dropped was because everyone was telling me I didn’t need one. And I agree with that, 100%,” she admitted. Rules about how sorority members handle social media sealed the decision. “I don’t want to vanish,” she told followers.

Her mom, Tonya, also stepped in on TikTok to shut down speculation. “Guys, she really did rush,” she said. “Now, did Izzy question the entire time, and even before she rushed? Yeah, totally.” Tonya added that the family discussed it daily and even considered smaller houses.

Kylan herself has echoed those struggles. Speaking with People last week, she admitted that balancing TikTok fame with sorority life hasn’t been easy. “For the future PNMs, I just wouldn’t post,” she said. “At the end of the day, it’s not going to make or break your life,” she added as per People.

Her advice was simple: “Be yourself. Don’t form into the Southern sorority girl character. Keep your personality.”

