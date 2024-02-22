Jaahnavi Kandula's death: Seattle police officer who struck and killed her won't face criminal charges. Here is why
Jaahnavi Kandula's death: Seattle police officer Kevin Dave will not face criminal charges for the death of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula. On 23 January, 2023, Kevin Dave struck and killed Jaahnavi Kandula, 23, in a crosswalk
The Seattle police officer Kevin Dave who had struck and killed Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula while responding to an overdose call, will not face any criminal charges due to lack of "sufficient" evidence, news agency PTI has reported citing authorities.
