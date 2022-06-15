JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022: On July 29, 2021, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the results of the Class 10th board exams. Over four lakh kids were promoted to the 11th grade. The pass rate for the JAC Class 10th exam was 95 percent.

The JAC class 10 examinations took place between March 24 and April 20, 2022, and the JAC class 12 exams took place between March 24 and April 25, 2022. All of the COVID-19 guidelines were followed when administering the JAC board exams in 2022.

It was widely expected that the Jharkhand Academic Council will declare the Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th results today. However, media reports suggest that no official announcement is going to happen on June 15.

JAC CLASS 10, 12 RESULTS 2022: Where to check

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2022: How to check scorecards online

Log on to the official website

click on "JAC Result 2022"

Enter your roll number and roll code

Click submit

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 is displayed

The result is downloadable and can be printed