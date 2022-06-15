JAC Jharkhand 10, 12 Board Result 2022 today: Where and how to check1 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 11:50 AM IST
The JAC class 10 examinations took place between March 24 and April 20, 2022
The JAC class 10 examinations took place between March 24 and April 20, 2022
Listen to this article
JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022: On July 29, 2021, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the results of the Class 10th board exams. Over four lakh kids were promoted to the 11th grade. The pass rate for the JAC Class 10th exam was 95 percent.