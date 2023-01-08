Jack Ma will no longer be Hundsun Technologies' controller

Jack Ma will no longer be Hundsun Technologies' controller1 min read . 02:43 PM IST
Hundsun Technologies says Jack Ma will no longer be its controller
Hundsun Technologies says Jack Ma will no longer be its controller
The Hundsun Technologies said on Sunday that Jack Ma will no longer be its controller.
The Hundsun Technologies said on Sunday that Jack Ma will no longer be its controller.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated.