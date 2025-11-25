Winter of hope: Why jacket and sweater sales are set to surge this quarter
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 5 min read 25 Nov 2025, 03:56 pm IST
With discounts reined in and GST adjustments aiding pricing, apparel retailers expect improved profitability and sell-through rates.
Bengaluru: Apparel retailers are banking on a stronger winter season as an on-time, sharper dip in temperatures revives demand for sweaters and jackets after last year’s unusually warm spell left them with excess stock and heavy discounting.
