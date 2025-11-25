Winter of hope: Why jacket and sweater sales are set to surge this quarter

With temperatures dropping sharply after Diwali, retailers are witnessing earlier full-price buying compared to last year, when demand picked up only in mid-December. CMAI chief mentor Mehta expects winterwear volumes to grow about 25% year-on-year this season, aided by lower discounting and more predictable footfalls. This shift is already visible at value chains such as V2 Retail Ltd. “Winterwear’s contribution has increased from around 40% last year to nearly 55% this season…the higher ASP (average selling price) gives us a delta of nearly 5% in sales," said Akash Agarwal, whole-time director, during a recent analyst call.