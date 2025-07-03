Jacqueline Fernandez faces setback! Delhi HC junks plea to quash FIR in ₹200 crore money laundering case

A Delhi court on Thursday, July 3, dismissed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea seeking to quash the FIR filed against her in connection with the ₹200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The actor's plea was heard by Justice Anish Dayal. She had also sought to quash the second supplementary chargesheet of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case in which she is named as an accused.

The ED counsel opposed the petition on the ground of maintainability, saying a special court had taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) and prima facie found a case.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is an accused in the money laundering case lodged against Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actor was booked on allegations that she received expensive gifts from Chandrasekhar.

She had appeared before the ED for questioning in the investigation.

Chandrasekhar is accused of duping spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of ₹200 crore by posing as a high-ranking government official.

In her defence, Jacqueline Fernandez claimed that she fell victim to Sukesh's schemes, arguing that the conman got in touch with her makeup artist posing as a high-ranking government official.

Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain, who appeared for the ED, argued that Jacqueline Fernandez continued to receive gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar despite knowing that he was involved in criminal activities.