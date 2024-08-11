CJI Chandrachud emphasised on the importance of compassion and empathy among doctors while recalling a scene from Munna Bhai MBBS.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud highlighted the need for empathy and compassion among doctors for their patients while citing a scene from the Sanjay Dutt starrer, Munna Bhai MBBS. He said that the ultimate aim of medicine is to ensure the welfare of humanity.

While emphasising on the importance of empathy among doctors, he recalled the “jaadu ki jhappi" scene from Sanjay Dutt-starrer Munna Bhai MBBS. He said instead of referring to medical jargon, the movie showed a scene where a young patient is given a warm hug which he calls ‘jadoo ki jhappi’ in order to relieve the patient.

Such an act brings a sense of humanity and affection which is in contrast to the usual environment in a hospital, said Chandrachud. The hug by Munna Bhai played by Sanjay Dutt in the movie helped in relieving the patient's anxiety.

"This scene highlights a vital point…the power of empathy and personal connection. In both medicine and law, we must all remember that our ultimate purpose is to serve and uplift humanity," CJI Chandrachud said.

He was speaking at the 37th convocation of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

"As you graduate today you stand on the shoulders of giants, who have been torch-bearers in the development of medical sciences," CJI said.

The CJI asked doctors to make advancements in the health sector accessible to everyone as the innovation in healthcare is limited to a few in India.

"Today, India is one of the pioneers in innovation, but the fruits of this innovation are limited to very few. Medicines have become so expensive that medical expenses form 77 per cent of a person's expenditure in rural areas and 70 per cent in urban areas," he said.

He drew comparison between medicine and law as they share a common goal of ensuring wellbeing of individuals and communities.

"It is surprising to see that professions such as law and medicine, which roots in welfare, have become inaccessible to the very community they were developed to serve," said the CJI.

The CJI pointed to the recent judgement on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam highlighting the role of ethics in the profession.

"Recently, through our NEET judgement, we all witnessed issues with the conduct of the NEET exam across the country," CJI said.

"As a member of the bench, who scribed the judgement, I had the opportunity to observe the complexities involved. It serves as a reminder that justice in ethical standards are not just theoretical concepts but practical necessities that ensure equitable access to opportunities," he added.