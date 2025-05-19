Jaffar Express hijack: BLA releases video on train capture, ‘Our struggle has come to a point where…’

The Baloch Liberation Army's media wing, Hakkal, that had hijacked the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan province of Pakistan, has released a video documenting its operation – codenamed Darra-e-Bolan 2.0 – in March 2025. Dozens of separatist Balochi militants blew up a railway track and lobbed rockets at the Jaffar Express, carrying more than 400 passengers.

The video provides the first comprehensive visual account of the operation, contradicting official Pakistani claims and underscoring the BLA's control during the attack. The footage reveals BLA fighters executing what appears to be a coordinated clearance operation onboard the Jaffar Express train. It also shows passengers of the train sitting outside the train after the hijacking.

A BLA fighter, delivering a statement in the video, underscored the motivations behind the attack, “Our struggle and war has come to a point where we are to take such critical decisions.”

“Our young people are equipped to take such steps, for they are aware that except such decisions there are no other options left. A gun is needed to halt the gun. The sound that comes out of a gunshot may reach a point,” he said.

He said, "Baloch young men have taken the decision today to attack the enemy without any hesitation and care about their lives. Today if a son is leaving his father behind to sacrifice his life, so is a father leaving his son behind to sacrifice himself for the cause."

During the two-day incident, Pakistan Army spokesperson DGISPR had claimed that the BLA had suffered heavy losses – a claim the BLA has rejected.

Jaffar Express Hijack At least 21 passengers and four paramilitary soldiers were killed by militants who seized a train in Pakistan’s Balochistan, a general said, declaring that the army operation was over.

Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif told Dunya News TV that security forces killed all 33 militants present at the scene.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar also confirmed that the 33 terrorists who held Pakistani citizens hostage have been eliminated.