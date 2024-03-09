Jaffer Sadiq invested in films, hospitality using drug trafficking money, extended business to New Zealand
Jaffer Sadiq earned huge amount of money through drug trafficking and invested it into multiple industries such as films, construction and hospitality to cover up his crimes
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Tamil Nadu politician and movie producer Jaffer Sadiq in connection with an international drug trafficking network. An NCB official later held a press conference and said that Jaffer Sadiq earned huge amount of money through drug trafficking and invested it into multiple industries such as films, construction and hospitality to cover up his crimes. The NCB official also said that Jaffer Sadiq's crime spread from India to Australia to New Zealand.