The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Tamil Nadu politician and movie producer Jaffer Sadiq in connection with an international drug trafficking network. An NCB official later held a press conference and said that Jaffer Sadiq earned huge amount of money through drug trafficking and invested it into multiple industries such as films, construction and hospitality to cover up his crimes. The NCB official also said that Jaffer Sadiq's crime spread from India to Australia to New Zealand.

Deputy Director General NCB Gyaneshwar Singh said, “Jaffer Sadiq, who was running the international drug trafficking network, his drug racket spread from New Delhi, Tamil Nadu and other places in India to New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia."

“The accused earned a lot through drug trafficking and invested in multiple industries such as film, construction, hospitality etc and was using it as a cover business. Based on Specific Intelligence, today Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully arrested Jaffer Sadiq," the NCB official said.

Jaffer Sadiq was arrested after the NCB seized 50kg of pseudoephedrine in the national capital – pseudoephedrine is used to make methamphetamine, the drug highest in demand across the world.

The official said Jaffer Sadiq's cartel, associated with him, is believed to have sent a total of 45 consignments – 3500 kilograms of pseudoephedrine -- across different countries in the past three years.

The Indian authorities are trying to bust the transnational network and is speaking with New Zealand and Australian authorities.

The NCB official said, “Jaffer Sadiq spearheaded a network that sourced pseudoephedrine in India and trafficked it to Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia under the guidance of food-grade cargo. It is believed that the drug syndicate operated by him has sent 45 consignments over the past 3 years to various countries, containing approximately 3500 kilograms of pseudoephedrine."

“His financial linkages with respect to drug trafficking are under investigation to identify his sources of funds and the beneficiaries of the proceeds of drugs. The investigations are still underway, and more details will be revealed soon," officials said.

