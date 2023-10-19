Days after Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha enforced a dress code for devotees visiting the temple, Chief Administrator Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das has said that the dress code is for people to dress in a manner that is appropriate, religiously and spiritually. Ranjan Kumar Das said people should show some seriousness while visiting the Jagannath temple.

"No basically a dress code, we are urging people to dress in a manner which is appropriate for religious and spiritual manner... People should follow all kinds of seriousness while attending the temple…," Ranjan Kumar Das said.

He added that the management committee members and other stakeholders were consulted on the Jagannath temple dress code. “Everybody was of the opinion that people who come to the temple should come in a dress appropriate to the shrines…," he said.

Starting January 1, 2024, a dress code will be mandatory for devotees visiting the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri. Senior servitor Binayak Dasmohapatra said Puri Jagannath temple is an important religious site among the four dhams.

Binayak Dasmohapatra said, "Lakhs of devotees visit Puri for the darshan of Lord Jagannath. Therefore, implementing a dress code for all devotees is essential to upholding the temple's spirituality and sanctity,"

"Devotees should wear traditional clothes while visiting Jagannath temple. They should not wear clothes such as shorts, ripped jeans and skirts. Dress code has been introduced at several shrines across the country," he added.

While no specific dress code has been implemented at the Jagannath temple, SJTA chief administrator said it is left to the conscience of the devotees.

"Although no illustrative list of dresses has been prescribed by the temple administration, we leave it to the conscience of devotees to wear decent and appropriate dresses like pant, shirt, chudidar-punjabi and dhoti, etc, in case of men and sarees, salwar kameej, etc, for women," he said.

