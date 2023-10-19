Jagannath Puri admin on ‘no torn jeans, sleeveless’ dress code: ‘Respect seriousness of temple’
Starting January 1, 2024, a dress code will be mandatory for devotees visiting the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri
Days after Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha enforced a dress code for devotees visiting the temple, Chief Administrator Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das has said that the dress code is for people to dress in a manner that is appropriate, religiously and spiritually. Ranjan Kumar Das said people should show some seriousness while visiting the Jagannath temple.