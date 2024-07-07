Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: President Droupadi Murmu to mark the beginning of Odisha’s annual festival in Puri today

  • Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri is set to begin on July 7, which will span two days, with President Droupadi Murmu gracing the event. State government has made special arrangements, including security deployment, green corridor, AI-based CCTV cameras and drone system.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published7 Jul 2024, 07:59 AM IST
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Workers preparing the chariot of Lord Jagannath on Thursday ahead of the annual Rath Yatra.
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Workers preparing the chariot of Lord Jagannath on Thursday ahead of the annual Rath Yatra.(ANI)

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: In Odisha's Puri, the unique two-day Jagannath Rath Yatra is slated to kick off on Sunday, July 7. According to reports, President Droupadi Murmu is set to attend the celebrations of the annual festival.

The Rath Yatra for Lord Jagannath is a one-day event that attracts lakhs of devotees. As per astrology, the auspicious tithi begins on July 7 and concludes on July 8, spanning two days this year, which is a rare occurrence that was last seen in 1971. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared a two-day public holiday in the state on the occasion of the Rath Yatra.

Also Read | Budget to unveil major reforms, roadmap for Viksit Bharat: President Murmu

President Murmu hails from the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. Hence, the newly elected state government has put in place special arrangements. To maintain law and order, 180 platoons (one platoon comprises 30 personnel) of security forces from both the state and central governments have been deployed, Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra informed PTI.

A buffer zone has been reserved for the President amid special security measures, in addition to a VIP zone for the Odisha governor, chief minister, Union ministers, and other dignitaries.

Also Read | Google Doodle today: Japan celebrates Tanabata festival. All you need to know

“With the cooperation from all stakeholders, all the rituals are going on smoothly. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, all other rituals will also be conducted according to schedule,” news agency PTI quoted Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain as saying.

Moreover, a green corridor has been prepared to escort sick people from the crowd to the hospital promptly. Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Kumar further informed that Artificial Intelligence-based CCTV cameras have been installed at Badadanda, the festival venue, and other key locations in the town.

Also Read | IMD update: Red alert issued over Karnataka, orange alert in THESE states

Additional Director General of Police Dayal Gangwar said, “This is the first time, as a pilot project, we are trying to use AI-based CCTV coverage where all those CCTV points which we have around 40 points where we have placed CCTV cameras," reported ANI. Besides this, a drone system is also being used to identify blind spots and jam areas.

Also Read | President’s speech: Opposition says no mention of NEET row, unemployment

Celebrations

On Sunday afternoon, devotees will pull the chariots parked in front of the Lion's Gate of the Jagannath temple.

These chariots will be taken to the Gundicha temple and will remain there for a week. In addition to this, several rituals involving the three sibling deities—Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra—will be performed on the day.

 

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 07:59 AM IST
HomeNewsJagannath Rath Yatra 2024: President Droupadi Murmu to mark the beginning of Odisha’s annual festival in Puri today

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.000.00
    Chennai
    74,747.000.00
    Delhi
    74,964.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue