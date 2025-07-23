Jagdeep Dhankhar asked to vacate VP Enclave, official residence sealed? Govt debunks FAKE news. Here's the truth

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday dismissed social media rumours suggesting that Jagdeep Dhankhar's official residence has been sealed and that he has been asked to vacate it immediately. The government agency categorically stated that these claims are false. "It is being widely claimed on social media that the Vice President’s official residence has been sealed and the former VP has been asked to vacate his residence immediately. These claims are fake. Don’t fall for misinformation. Always verify news from official sources," the PIB said in an official statement.

The clarification comes as Dhankhar stepped down from the post of Vice President - the country’s second-highest constitutional office --on Monday. Just two days after Dhankhar's unprecedented resignation, reports surfaced that his family had begun packing their belongings.

The 74-year-old leader had moved into the newly built Vice President's Enclave on Church Road in April last year.

The residence, part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, had served as his official home and workplace for the past 15 months. Now, with his term ending early due to “health concerns”, the former Vice President is set to move into a new government bungalow - most likely a Type VIII accommodation in Lutyens’ Delhi - typically allocated to senior Union ministers and national party leaders.

“He (Jagdeep Dhankhar) will be offered a Type VIII bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi or another area,” an Urban Development Ministry official said on Tuesday.

Dhankhar resigned from his post citing health concerns. However, the Congress on Tuesday claimed that the reasons behind his resignation as Vice President go "far deeper" than the stated health issues.