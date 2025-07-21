Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: What is Article 67(a) the Vice President mentioned in resignation letter to President?

In a surprising move, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday tendered his resignation from the post, on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Dhankhar sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, stating that he was stepping down with immediate effect to prioritise health care, and mentioned Article 67 (a) of the Constitution.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” reads Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation letter.

Dhankhar, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, resigned hours after he presided over the first sitting of Rajya Sabha as chairperson during the Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on July 21.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his tenure was till 2027.

What is Article 67(a)? Article 67(a) of the Indian constitution allows the Vice President to resign voluntarily before the end of their five-year term by submitting a written resignation to the President.

The article in question states that “a Vice-President may, by writing under his hand addressed to the President, resign his office.”

Dhankhar, however, by invoking Article 67(a), tendered his resignation two years before the end of tenure.

Dhankhar expresses gratitude Jagdeep Dhankhar, in his resignation letter, expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Union Cabinet of Ministers. He also said he felt proud to have been a part of India's development as an economic power and as a global entity.

"As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future," he said in the letter.

Kapil Sibal reacts to Dhankhar's resignation Rajya Saba MP Kapil Sibal said he was “saddened” by Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, and recounted his experience of working with the Vice President.

Sibal said he knew Jagdeep Dhankhar for 30-40 years, and described his personal rapport with the VP as warm and respectful, marked by legal camaraderie and shared moments at family events. Despite differing political views, Sibal said they maintained mutual respect, and Dhankhar often accommodated him generously in parliamentary proceedings. He wished Dhankhar good health and a long life.

“We may have had differences, in respect to our political views, or on opinions, but at a personal level, we had a very strong bond. Whenever I needed time to speak in the House, I met him personally in his chamber, and he never refused me, and gave me a little more time than is otherwise available to independent members of Parliament,” said Kapil Sibal.