Jagdeep Dhankhar set to vacate Vice President's Enclave soon? Packing begins 2 days after resignation

Two days after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as the Vice President of India, the Dhankhars have already started packing their belongings to soon move out of the Vice President's Enclave in New Delhi. People familiar with the development said that Jagdeep Dhankhar plans to move out soon with his family.

As a former vice president, he is entitled to a government bungalow. The Dhankhars started packing their belongings on Tuesday, the sources were quoted as saying by PTI.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, shifted to the newly-constructed Vice President Enclave on Church Road near the Parliament House complex in April last year.

The Vice President’s Enclave, which includes the official residence and office, was built as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

He stayed at the VP Enclave for nearly 15 months before resigning from the post citing health reasons.

“He [Jagdeep Dhankhar] will be offered a Type VIII bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi or another area,” an Urban Development Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The Type VIII bungalow is usually allotted to senior Union ministers or presidents of national parties.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday, citing health concerns. However, the Congress on Tuesday claimed that the reasons behind his resignation as Vice President go "far deeper" than the stated health issues.

The Vice Presidential election will soon be held as the Election Commission of India (ECI) said it has started making preparations to hold the polls. The ECI also said that it has begun forming the electoral college for the vice presidential election.

The electoral college will include members of both Houses of Parliament – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. All elected and nominated MPs are eligible to vote.