’Jai Hind’ instead of ‘Good Morning’, ’Good Evening’ to instill patriotism: Independence Day order for Haryana schools

  • On Independence Day, the Education Department has directed all schools to replace 'Good Morning' and 'Good Evening' with 'Jai Hind' to promote patriotism.

Updated10 Aug 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Sudhir Kalra, District Elementary Education Officer, Ambala says, "On the suggestion of the Education Minister, the Education Department has issued orders that on the occasion of Independence Day, children, teachers and all of us in our schools should use 'Jai Hind' instead of greetings like 'Good Morning' and 'Good Evening'... These orders will be applicable to all schools including private schools because the feeling of patriotism should be instilled in all children and people, so it will be implemented in all schools..."

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 09:06 AM IST
HomeNews’Jai Hind’ instead of ‘Good Morning’, ’Good Evening’ to instill patriotism: Independence Day order for Haryana schools

