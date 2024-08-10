Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / 'Jai Hind' instead of ‘Good Morning’, 'Good Evening' to instill patriotism: Independence Day order for Haryana schools
BREAKING NEWS

'Jai Hind' instead of ‘Good Morning’, 'Good Evening' to instill patriotism: Independence Day order for Haryana schools

Livemint

  • On Independence Day, the Education Department has directed all schools to replace 'Good Morning' and 'Good Evening' with 'Jai Hind' to promote patriotism.

Mint Image

Sudhir Kalra, District Elementary Education Officer, Ambala says, "On the suggestion of the Education Minister, the Education Department has issued orders that on the occasion of Independence Day, children, teachers and all of us in our schools should use 'Jai Hind' instead of greetings like 'Good Morning' and 'Good Evening'... These orders will be applicable to all schools including private schools because the feeling of patriotism should be instilled in all children and people, so it will be implemented in all schools..."

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.