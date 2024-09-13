The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called Arvind Kejriwal a “bail wala chief minister" after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy case. BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, saying the “jail wala" chief minister has now become a “bail wala" chief minister. The remark comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court granting bail to the Delhi CM, thrice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at a press conference, Gaurav Bhatia said, “The Supreme Court has shown a mirror to 'kattar beimaan' AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal once again... He has got conditional bail... The 'jail wala' CM is now a 'bail wala' CM."

The BJP spokesperson also attacked Arvind Kejriwal for his earlier statement that politicians should resign even if an allegation is made against them. He added that Arvind Kejriwal will not resign as the chief minster because “he lacks even a drop of morality." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, “The most important is that Arvind Kejriwal CM should resign as per the voice of the people of Delhi... But he will not do that because he does not have even a drop of morality... He used to say that a politician should resign even if there is an allegation. And now he is out on bail, he was in jail for 6 months, but he is not resigning... Bhrashtrachaar yukt, CM abhiyukt... Now, he is in the category of an accused."

Gaurav Bhatia also reminded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that Arvind Kejriwal has only been granted the bail and not acquitted.

"Arvind Kejriwal never got relief from any court and no charges have been quashed... He has not been discharged... There is no question of acquittal because the trial will continue... The AAP has to answer why Arvind Kejriwal is not resigning... The BJP has zero tolerance against corruption... The corrupt Arvind Kejriwal will bow down one day and the people will take the resignation from him," the BJP spokesperson said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “Supreme Court granted him bail by saying that the grounds of the case were correct. You can step out of jail but you can't go to CM Secretariat, can't sign a file, can't issue a statement on this matter or go abroad. So, CM will have to go back to jail again once the case is heard again. Now, it is a big question whether he will be an ex-CM or continue as the CM forcefully."

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. On June 26, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by CBI while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case. He was granted bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and was granted bail again today.