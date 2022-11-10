Jailed activist Gautam Navlakha allowed house arrest for 1 month2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 03:42 PM IST
- Announcing the order to put Gautam Navlakha under house arrest, the SC said there was no reason to reject his medical report
Jailed activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, has been allowed house arrest by the Supreme Court on medical grounds. Announcing the order to put Gautam Navlakha under house arrest, the Supreme Court said that there was no reason to reject his medical report.