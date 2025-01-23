Jailed MP Amritpal Singh reportedly said he is obligated to attend parliamentary sessions and participate in legislative debates.

Amritpal Singh, an Independent MP and Khalistani extremist may approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking directions for attending Parliamentary sessions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Tribune, Singh may also seek permit to attend the Republic Day ceremony “in the interest of justice and equity". The advance copies of the petition were received by the respondents, but the plea is yet to be listed, the report added.

Amritpal Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab. He recently launched the regional party 'Akali Dal Waris Punjab De'. The head of “Waris Punjab De", Amritpal Singh, is currently confined in Dibrugarh Central Jail under the provisions of the National Security Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The participation of the petitioner in the Republic Day ceremony and parliamentary sessions is a matter of national importance and public interest. It symbolises the inclusiveness of democracy and the fundamental values enshrined in the Constitution," Singh was quoted by the Tribune as saying.

Amritpal Singh reportedly added that he is obligated to attend parliamentary sessions and participate in legislative debates to effectively voice the concerns of his constituents and fulfil his constitutional responsibilities in his capacity as an MP.

Singh, a Khalistani sympathiser, took oath as members of the Lok Sabha on in July 2024 after he won the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after the Lok Sabha elections, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had said that Amritpal Singh was elected by 20 lakh people but is still “unable to represent" them.

"They speak about Emergency every day. But what about the undeclared Emergency in the country today?...This too is Emergency that a man who was elected as an MP by 20 lakh people in Punjab is behind bars under the NSA. He is unable to present the views of the people of his constituency, here [in Lok Sabha]. This too is Emergency," Channi had said during a debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.