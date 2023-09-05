‘Jailer’: Producer gifts movie composer Anirudh Porsche luxury car after Rajinikanth-starrer achieves massive success 1 min read Edited By Fareha Naaz Sun Pictures' head, Kalanithi Maran, gifted Rajinikanth's latest film 'Jailer' movie's composer, Anirudh Ravichander with luxury car and cheque after its impressive success at the global box office Premium Sun Pictures' head, Kalanithi Maran, gifts 'Jailer' movie's composer, Anirudh Ravichander with luxury car and cheque after its impressive success at the global box office. (MINT_PRINT) Read Full Story Sun Pictures' head Kalanithi Maran gifted Rajinikanth's latest film 'Jailer' movie's composer, Anirudh Ravichander with luxury car and cheque after its impressive success at the global box office. Maran presented Ravichander with an undisclosed amount in the form of a cheque and a brand new Porsche car. This news was confirmed by Sun Pictures through a series of posts on their social media platform X. In a post featuring Kalanithi Maran and Anirudh Ravichander, Sun Pictures congratulated the composer, stating, "Mr. Kalanithi Maran congratulated @anirudhofficial and handed over a cheque, celebrating the mammoth success of #Jailer #JailerSuccessCelebrations." Additionally, Sun Pictures shared a video featuring Anirudh Ravichander alongside Kalanithi Maran. The post read, "To celebrate the humongous Blockbuster #Jailer, Mr. Kalanithi Maran presented the key of a brand new Porsche car to @anirudhofficial." Before this grand gesture, Maran had already gifted Rajinikanth with a share of the film's profits and a brand new BMW X7. Kalanithi Maran personally visited Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence where he also gave Thalaivar, the superstar in 'Jailer' an undisclosed amount as a mark of recognition for his exceptional work in the film. Director Nelson Dilipkumar also received a substantial cheque as a token of appreciation. The director, Nelson Dilipkumar, was also honoured with a substantial cheque and received a brand new Porsche.

In its fourth week, "Jailer" continued to perform well, raking in ₹3.92 crore on the first day, ₹3.11 crore on the second day, ₹4.17 crore on the third day, and ₹4.56 crore on the fourth day.

The action-thriller “Jailer" which was released in theatres worldwide on August 10, has made a mark at the worldwide box office, accumulating a total of ₹637.79 crore as of Monday, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. The film managed to earn ₹450.80 crore in its first week, followed by ₹124.18 crore in its second week and ₹47.05 crore in the third week.

These exceptional box office results have translated into profits exceeding ₹150 crore for Sun Pictures. With a production budget ranging between ₹200-220 crore, "Jailer" is estimated to have generated revenue of ₹370-390 crore for Sun Pictures, taking into account the pre-sale of all rights and the film's substantial collections, reported Business Today.