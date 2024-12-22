Jaipur Gas Tanker Explosion: A chemical-laden truck truck collided with an LPG tanker and other vehicles on Jaipur-Ajmer highway, triggering a massive fire that claimed multiple lives and caused severe injuries. Amid the raging flames, a man with arms stretched emerged from the inferno, burning from head to toe, pleading for help. But, as in countless other incidents that have been reported, bystanders reached for their phones—not to call for help, but to record a video of 32-year-old Radheyshyam Choudhary, a report by Times of India mentioned.

The death toll in the tanker truck collision on Bhankrota Ajmer Road in Jaipur on Saturday rose to 14, as confirmed by DCP West Jaipur, Amit Kumar. The tanker crash was reported around 5.30 am in front of a school when it was still dark.

As the fire spread, vehicles behind the tanker were also caught in the fire and other behicles coming from the opposite directions also engulfed in flames as they collided with each other. The gas leak spread the fire in a flash, leaving no scope for those in nearby vehicles to come out. People were seen rushing and taking off clothes engulfed in flames.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, who was at the crash site, said an outlet nozzle of the LPG tanker was damaged in the collision, leading to a gas leak that caused the blaze.

As many videos of the Jaipur highway accident reached social media, some showed a burnt man struggling to stand on his feet and writhing in pain, while asking people to call for help. Onlookers say Radheyshyam Choudhary walked about 600 metres, before a bystander helped him.

Despite suffering from over 85 percent burns, Radheyshyam managed to recite his elder brother Akheram's phone number.