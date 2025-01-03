A government official's minor son crashed speeding Thar into a religious procession of the Sikh community, a report by Times of India stated. As per the report, the incident took place on December 2 at Jaipur's Raja Park area. The report added that the incident took place when the procession was crossing Govind Marg near Panchvati Circle around 8:30 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Around 300 people had gathered for the religious event when an oversppeding Thar ramped the procession. Though the police claimed that no one was injured, however, citing locals, TOI reported that an elderly man was among the four injured.

The incident angered the Sikh community people at the procession and attacked the vehicle. Video shared on social media showed a man climbing onto the bonnet and hit it with stick and kicked out the glass with his leg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sikh raised protest outside the police station The community staged protest outside the adarsh nagar police station demanding action again the government offcial's minor son. The police in returned assured the protestors that an FIR has been registered against the minor.

Is the minor detained? Report says… Police source informed TOI that the minor has been detaiined by the piolice. The source also mentioned that three others minors were also in the vehicle but fled the scene after crash.

As per PTI report, the police said that the car had a MLA sticker pasted on the windshield, which is being verified. Six challans have been issued for overspeeding. ACP Lakshmi Suthar told PTI that Policemen stationed there signalled the SUV coming at high speed to stop but the driver allegedly accelerated. He added that the driver allegedly did not stop the car even after hitting people. About 100 metres ahead, the crowd stopped the car. Four boys got down and started running, but people caught the driver. Three other youths present in the car managed to escape, police said. A woman and a girl were among those injured in the incident.