Parliament security breach: Amit Malviya charges at Congress, calls Neelam Azad ‘andolanjeevi’
Parliament security breach: Opposition charged at BJP over security breach in the Parliament yesterday. BJP countered the charges by blaming Congress party for involvement and said the accused were Congress supporters.
The only woman in the group, Neelam Azad, hails from Haryana's Jind and was residing in Hisar for civil service preparation. Neelam said, “Because we are unemployed, our parents work so much, are labourers, farmers, small traders, shopkeepers, but no one's voices are being heard," when she was detained from outside the Parliament. Her educational qualifications include MA, M ED and MPhil. She has also cleared the National Eligibility Test as per reports.
Neelam's mother expressed worries over her unemployment status even after securing a number of degrees. She said, ""...She was worried about unemployment...I had spoken with her but she never told me anything about Delhi. She used to tell me that she is so highly qualified but has no job, so it is better to die."
Malviya was doubtful over Manoranjan D involvement with Congress party but claimed that the opposition was involved in the conspiracy to defy Parliament on December 13. He said, "Was Manoranjan active with Congress and/or SFI sponsored movements? Did he attend Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra? The last word on this is not out yet… But one thing is clear: the Opposition defiled Parliament on 13th Dec with a purpose," reported HT.
Karnataka Congress leader Lavanya Ballal Jain said that BJP was desperately trying to create a new narrative to deflect BJP MP's involvement. In a tweet, Lavanya said, “Imagine if any of the people who breached Parliament's security was a Muslim. Imagine if the passes were issued by opposition MPs."
Lavanya further added, "Imagine if any one of the people who breached the parliaments security was a Muslim. Imagine if the passes were issued by opposition MPs. By now Modi would have showed Lal ankh and Amit shah would have blamed Nehru. Propagandists and tv anchors would have blamed Rahul Gandhi.
Congress MP, Jairam Ramesh charged at the BJP and said, “The Modi government’s refusal to accept these perfectly legitimate and reasonable demands has led to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today morning."
