Opposition charged at BJP over security breach in the Parliament yesterday. BJP was blamed for mismanagement and held responsible for the incident that surfaced yesterday. BJP countered the charges by blaming Congress party for involvement and said the accused were Congress supporters.

The accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D had entry passes with the name of Mysuru MP Pratap Simha. Other accused included Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi who were arrested from outside the Parliament. Another absconding suspect, Vishal Sharma was arrested from his residence in Gurugram while another suspect Lalit Jha is still absconding.

Also read: Parliament security breach: Who are the six accused? What govt planning next? | Top 10 updates BJP leader Amit Malviya shared an old video of Neelam Azad where she can be seen in support of Congress in a protest rally along with some photos in support of his claim. In a post on X, Amit Malviya called Neelam an 'andolanjeevi' and stated, "She is an active Congress/I.N.D.I Alliance supporter. She is an आंदोलनजीवी, who has been seen at several protests. Question is who sent them? Why did they pick someone from Mysore to obtain Parliament pass from a BJP MP?."

He added, "Ajmal Kasab also wore a कलावा to mislead people. It is a similar ploy. Remember the Opposition will stop at nothing, not even defiling the Parliament, highest institution of our democracy."

He added, "Ajmal Kasab also wore a कलावा to mislead people. It is a similar ploy. Remember the Opposition will stop at nothing, not even defiling the Parliament, highest institution of our democracy."

The only woman in the group, Neelam Azad, hails from Haryana's Jind and was residing in Hisar for civil service preparation. Neelam said, "Because we are unemployed, our parents work so much, are labourers, farmers, small traders, shopkeepers, but no one's voices are being heard," when she was detained from outside the Parliament. Her educational qualifications include MA, M ED and MPhil. She has also cleared the National Eligibility Test as per reports.

Neelam's mother expressed worries over her unemployment status even after securing a number of degrees. She said, ""...She was worried about unemployment...I had spoken with her but she never told me anything about Delhi. She used to tell me that she is so highly qualified but has no job, so it is better to die."

Also read: Parliament security breach: Police sources say six accused involved, 'hatched plan a few days ago, did recce' Malviya was doubtful over Manoranjan D involvement with Congress party but claimed that the opposition was involved in the conspiracy to defy Parliament on December 13. He said, "Was Manoranjan active with Congress and/or SFI sponsored movements? Did he attend Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra? The last word on this is not out yet… But one thing is clear: the Opposition defiled Parliament on 13th Dec with a purpose," reported HT.

Karnataka Congress leader Lavanya Ballal Jain said that BJP was desperately trying to create a new narrative to deflect BJP MP's involvement. In a tweet, Lavanya said, "Imagine if any of the people who breached Parliament's security was a Muslim. Imagine if the passes were issued by opposition MPs."

Lavanya further added, "Imagine if any one of the people who breached the parliaments security was a Muslim. Imagine if the passes were issued by opposition MPs. By now Modi would have showed Lal ankh and Amit shah would have blamed Nehru. Propagandists and tv anchors would have blamed Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MP, Jairam Ramesh charged at the BJP and said, "The Modi government's refusal to accept these perfectly legitimate and reasonable demands has led to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today morning."

