Amid the chaos in the Rajya Sabha after Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on President's address on Thursday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalled the stormy first session of the 14th Lok Sabha when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, after PM Modi concluded his speech in Rajya Sabha, he had expressed his disappointment over the disruptions in the House by opposition members.

To this, Ramesh recalled that in 2004, when former PM Manmohan Singh was replying on the debate, he was not allowed by the BJP to reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's address in the Lok Sabha and he had to lay it on the table of the House.

“In June 2004, new Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was NOT allowed by BJP to reply to the Motion of Thanks to President's Address in the Lok Sabha. He was forced to lay it on the Table of the House," the Congress MP tweeted.

“Today we heard long pravachans (sermons) in the Rajya Sabha on decorum," he added.

In 2004, after the general election, the BJP -- that time in opposition -- had demanded "tainted ministers" be dropped from the council of ministers. That time, only two members could speak when the motion of thanks on then President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's speech was moved.

On Thursday, PM Modi in his 90-minute speech hit out at opposition for creating ruskus in the House, as the OOpposition members kept on shouting for a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into allegations raised against the Adani Group by the US-based Hindenburg Research firm.

Modi said, "Jitna keechad uchaloge, kamal utna hi zyada khilega (the more dirt you fling, the bigger the lotus - the election symbol of BJP - will bloom)."

"Some people's behaviour and language are disappointing not just for the House but for the country," he said in a veiled reference to the allegations opposition parties levelled against him.

